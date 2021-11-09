Expanded vaccination eligibility brings hope of normalcy to Lincoln schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From kindergarteners to tenured teachers, COVID-19 vaccines are now available to almost everybody in a school setting.

Lincoln Public Schools said as more students and staff get vaccinated, the more likely it is for things to return to how they were pre-pandemic.

As of Monday night, the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department is reporting it’s started the vaccination process in over 1,600 kids ages five to 11. That’s about 6% of the estimated 29,000 newly eligible children in Lancaster County.

Some of the first, Lincoln Public Schools students.

“We’ve said that that’s kind of the missing link for us,” said LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel. “That it’s the younger children. The kindergarteners through 5th graders that were not vaccinated. So this is a step in the right direction.”

Some of those specialized clinics for children ages five to 11 are now housed at LPS schools. While the school district does not have any hand in planning or vaccinating kids, they say offering a familiar venue can make the process go smoother.

“Kids are familiar with schools and so the big thing for them even though they’re about to get a shot, which most kids don’t like, school is kind of a welcoming, warm place,” Dr. Joel said.

Positive COVID-19 cases in LPS, both for students and staff, have been slowly creeping up over the past three weeks, topping out at 122 for the week ending November 6.

Dr. Joel said, like with any viral illness, the district needs to remain vigilant as the colder weather approaches and students will likely begin to spend more time inside.

“We can control it even in a winter environment where kids are enclosed,” Dr. Joel said. “Because we’re practicing social distancing, we’re practicing hand hygiene and we’re practicing wearing a mask.”

As for Lincoln’s other major school system, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is making COVID-19 progress.

It’s reported that nearly 80% of its students, faculty, and staff have received a COVID vaccine.

Monday, UNL announced adjusted COVID-19 protocols, ending mandatory weekly testing for the remaining 20%. Instead, the university put them into a pool to be randomly tested.

UNL said that COVID-19 testing does have some exceptions. Anybody who has tested positive within 90 days won’t be subject to randomized testing, but it does have the same format as before, with salvia-based testing.

