Huskers score 108 points, win season opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 with a bang on Wednesday scoring 108 points, the most in the Amy Williams era. The Huskers have five players finish in double figures, including Isabelle Boure, who had a game-high 17 points. Sam Haiby, an All-Big Ten selection last season, had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Alexis Markowski's first field goal with the #Huskers. Lincoln Pius X grad was the 2021 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/pVLk4iAdCo — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 9, 2021

Nebraska got out to a hot start against Maine and quickly built a double-digit lead. Ashley Scoggin made each of her first four shots in the first quarter to spark the Huskers (1-0).

One year ago, Allison Weidner was playing Class D2 basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Now, the Humphrey St. Francis grad is facing a Division-1 opponent & making plays like this...@allison_weidner @HuskersWBB pic.twitter.com/w5XT2ijlj8 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 9, 2021

Nebraska returns to action on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

