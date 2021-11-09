Advertisement

Huskers score 108 points, win season opener

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 with a bang on Wednesday scoring 108 points, the most in the Amy Williams era. The Huskers have five players finish in double figures, including Isabelle Boure, who had a game-high 17 points. Sam Haiby, an All-Big Ten selection last season, had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Nebraska got out to a hot start against Maine and quickly built a double-digit lead. Ashley Scoggin made each of her first four shots in the first quarter to spark the Huskers (1-0).

Nebraska returns to action on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

