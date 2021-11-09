Advertisement

LPD investigating 2 car fires in southeast Lincoln neighborhood

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into two cases in southeast Lincoln where cars were set on fire.

On Monday, just after 6 a.m., police were called to a home on Blackstone Road, just south of Old Cheney, on a report of a car fire.

LPD said the victim, a 71-year-old man, reported that his neighbor alerted him that his white 2009 Chevy van was on fire.

According to police, the victim found the doors of his van open and a bucket inside that was on fire.

Officers said another neighbor, a 37-year-old man who lives off Blackstone Road, reported that around 7 a.m., he found his white 1999 Ford F150 interior damaged from a fire that had already extinguished itself.

LPD said Fire Inspector Schmidt determined that both fires were arson and officers assisted with their investigation.

Investigators believe the van sustained an estimated $800 damage and the truck had around $3,000 in damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide...
Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Frost keeps his job as head coach
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe
60-year-old Rosanne Barrett
Lincoln Police arrest drunk driver in south Lincoln after crash injures child
29-year-old Brandon Gray
Lincoln Police arrest man in connection to counterfeit bills

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man’s garage shot at by shotgun in central Lincoln
Manuel Gomez, the man accused of killing two people in Holdrege, went on trial Tuesday.
Holdrege double murder trial underway
Jacob Jordan
LSO: Man drives through fence at Waverly HS, damages football fields
Cancer screenings rebounding from pandemic, too soon to tell the impact cancer has had on...
Delayed cancer screenings could be dangerous in future