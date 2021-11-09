Advertisement

LPD: Man’s garage shot at by shotgun in central Lincoln

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man’s garage appeared to be shot at by a shotgun in central Lincoln.

On Monday, just after 11 p.m., police were called to a home off 30th and Y Streets on a report of gunshots heard.

LPD said when police arrived, they contacted a 73-year-old man who reported that someone had shot at his garage.

Police said investigators found evidence the garage had been struck with a shotgun.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are seeking video.

LPD said there was an estimated $500 damage to the garage. According to police, the man does not know why this incident happened and there are no suspects at this point.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

