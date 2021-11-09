LSO: Man drives through fence at Waverly HS, damages football fields

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say drove his car through fencing at Waverly High School.

According to LSO, the incident happened Sunday night sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said Jacob Jordan drove his car through fences surrounding the soccer and football fields to a goal post at Waverly High School.

Investigators believe Jordan destroyed 200-yards of metal chain link fence, as well as the soccer goal post, which caused roughly $35,000 in damage.

LSO said after they arrived on scene and made contact with Jordan, he resisted arrest and had to be tased. Captain Tom Brookhouser said Jordan was under the influence.

Jordan is facing DUI-drugs charges, felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest charges.

Deputies said they reviewed security video from the school which showed Jordan had been there by himself for awhile.

