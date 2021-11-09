Advertisement

LSO: Man drives through fence at Waverly HS, damages football fields

Jacob Jordan
Jacob Jordan(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say drove his car through fencing at Waverly High School.

According to LSO, the incident happened Sunday night sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said Jacob Jordan drove his car through fences surrounding the soccer and football fields to a goal post at Waverly High School.

Investigators believe Jordan destroyed 200-yards of metal chain link fence, as well as the soccer goal post, which caused roughly $35,000 in damage.

LSO said after they arrived on scene and made contact with Jordan, he resisted arrest and had to be tased. Captain Tom Brookhouser said Jordan was under the influence.

Jordan is facing DUI-drugs charges, felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest charges.

Deputies said they reviewed security video from the school which showed Jordan had been there by himself for awhile.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide...
Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Frost keeps his job as head coach
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe
60-year-old Rosanne Barrett
Lincoln Police arrest drunk driver in south Lincoln after crash injures child
29-year-old Brandon Gray
Lincoln Police arrest man in connection to counterfeit bills

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man’s garage shot at by shotgun in central Lincoln
LPD File Photo
LPD investigating 2 car fires in southeast Lincoln neighborhood
Manuel Gomez, the man accused of killing two people in Holdrege, went on trial Tuesday.
Holdrege double murder trial underway
Cancer screenings rebounding from pandemic, too soon to tell the impact cancer has had on...
Delayed cancer screenings could be dangerous in future