Mourning Hope Grief Center’s “hospital room” helps children grieve, process traumatic hospital experiences

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mourning Hope Grief Center in Lincoln is back working with children in person once again. The grief center offers free 10-week sessions to people dealing with the death of someone close to them. One of the newer rooms in the center is the “Hospital Room.”

The Hospital Room gives kids a chance to revisit a place that may have been traumatic so they can move forward in their grief journey.

“Some are too young to have those developmental abilities to talk about what they experienced,” said Carly Runestad, the Executive Director of Mourning Hope Grief Center. “But, in this space, they can play it out.”

This particular time I visited the hospital room, 7-year-old Emerson and 8-year-old and Isabel were performing a very serious, and very professional heart transplant. The prognosis for their “patient”, who is a Mourning Hope volunteer, was a broken heart bone.

Both girls lost their fathers and are at Mourning Hope to help heal.

“It had been several years, and we were having problems with her getting angry at school,” said Kelli, Emerson’s mom. “I finally said, ‘What is going on? You are not an angry kid.’ She had said something about talking with someone about daddy, and that’s when I knew I had to get her help.”

Isabel’s mom, Sarah, said the grief center has connected them to other families who have experienced a death-loss of a loved one.

“Mourning Hope has really helped Isabel and I in not feeling alone,” said Sarah. “She’s met a lot of little kids her own age who have also lost a parent.”

Runestad said part of the healing process is taking back control in the hospital room setting.

“In this space, they can have some control. When their person died, they likely didn’t. We have kids talk about getting pushed out to the hall, and they’ll talk about the sound of the curtains sliding,” said Runestad. “They’ll hear the beeps and sounds unfamiliar to them, they had no control over that. Here they can be the doctor, be the nurse, take care of their patient and have some control over their space.”

The room itself looks like a cozier version of a Bryan Health hospital room. Bryan Health partnered with Mourning Hope to provide some of the props, like the hospital bed, the x-ray viewers, the IV pole, the marker board, some of the art and even the tiny scrubs.

“It is uncommon as a nonprofit to partner on big capitol projects like this but this one had a focus on kids, and healthcare,” said Bob Ravenscroft, the Vice President of Bryan Health. “We learned what the therapeutic value of this room would do for these young grieving kids. It was really something we couldn’t pass up.”

So, while Emerson and Isabel patch up a broken heart bone, they are also working on mending their own hurting hearts.

“Here they show us what they experienced, heard and felt,” said Runestad. “And then they can start to move forward.”

Mourning Hope offers all of their grief services for free. Learn more about them here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.