Nebraska boutiques offer options to supply chain worries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With supply chain issues threatening to make the holidays a nightmare for shoppers, one-of-a-kind gifts are expected to be popular.

In towns like Louisville and Springfield, that means welcoming Santa and customers early.

“It’s a good year to get out and enjoy what we have,” said Liz Cochran, owner of Coop de Ville and Feathers in Louisville. “Which is parking at the front door, walking into great customer service that cares, trying to get you the first thing, the best thing for the person you’re buying for.”

The Nebraska cities separated by the Platte River rolled out the tinsel and lights the first weekend of November and shoppers have already responded.

“We’ve already noticed in the last couple of days,” said Margie Tremblay, who owns Springfield Artworks with her husband Glenn. “People who don’t usually come in are all of a sudden coming in and buying things, it’s great, we love it.”

In a year where finding the most popular mass-produced holiday gifts expects to be more challenging, craftspeople and local artists hope handmade gifts will provide memorable options.

“If you do a watercolor print, you can’t do the same thing twice,” Tremblay said. “If you do a certain hat, you can’t do the same thing twice. So, one of a kind is important, it’s important as far as passing it down to the kids, too.”

Sisters Christine Hamilton and Allison Mixan are living their dream of opening a store in their hometown together. Louisville’s “Small Town Christmas” event on Sunday was their idea.

“We are big Christmas lovers and our parents instilled that in us at a young age,” Hamilton said. “We really wanted to bring a small town feel to life, we have Santa outside and merriment next door, where we can support other entrepreneurs as well.”

“These small towns, we all support each other,” Cochran said. “If you can’t find what you want to give here, there’s another option not too far away.”

Liz adds, you can’t beat the personal touch, like “ho-ho-hot chocolate.”

“Plus, we do free gift wrap. Christmas Eve, you will love us for that!”

