Nebraska men’s basketball team opens against Western Illinois on Tuesday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball opens the 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday night, as the Huskers play host to Western Illinois. Tipoff between the Huskers and Leathernecks at set for 7 p.m. A limited number of 300 Level tickets for Tuesday’s game are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8BIGRED during business hours or at the PBA Box Office beginning Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The Huskers went 2-0 in exhibition play, posting wins over Peru State (97-58) and Colorado (82-67). but have not played since Oct. 31. In the win over the Buffs, freshman Bryce McGowens had 15 points to lead four Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska shot 49 percent from the field and hit 12 3-pointers in building a 27-point lead and withstood a late Colorado rally. NU was also stout on the defensive end, holding CU to 32 percent shooting and forcing 16 turnovers that led to 21 Husker points.

Western Illinois also went 2-0 in exhibition play, posting wins over Illinois- Springfield (92-80) and Monmouth College (88-34). In their most recent exhibition against Monmouth, Colton Sandage had 16 points, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, while Tamell Pearson added 11 points and 12 boards. Will Carius, a second-team preseason All-Summit League pick, had 30 points and five assists in the win over Illinois-Springfield.

