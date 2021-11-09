Advertisement

Nebraska reports more COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

COVID-19
COVID-19(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Nebraska recorded a second straight week of increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to creep up. That prompted the state to resume daily updates on the virus instead of providing only weekly numbers.

The state reported 5,104 new virus cases last week to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was up from 4,177 cases during the previous week.

Before that, cases had been flat or slightly falling for several weeks. An average of 400 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the past week, which was up from 386 the previous week.

That number of COVID patients, combined with regular patients, continues to strain the state’s hospitals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide...
Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Frost keeps his job as head coach
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe
60-year-old Rosanne Barrett
Lincoln Police arrest drunk driver in south Lincoln after crash injures child
29-year-old Brandon Gray
Lincoln Police arrest man in connection to counterfeit bills

Latest News

High temperatures today should be at or a little above average for this time of the year.
Tuesday Forecast: Mild and Seasonal
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man’s garage shot at by shotgun in central Lincoln
LPD File Photo
LPD investigating 2 car fires in southeast Lincoln neighborhood
Manuel Gomez, the man accused of killing two people in Holdrege, went on trial Tuesday.
Holdrege double murder trial underway