Screening numbers rebound, too soon to tell how pandemic delays impacting cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is too soon to understand the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on cancer. Health experts are concerned a delay in screenings, or a problem reestablishing routines, might prove deadly in the future.

At Bryan Health, from 2019 to 2020 there was nearly a 10% drop in mammograms. From 2020 to 2021, overall cancer screenings rebounded up 27%. Doctors are urging anyone who missed regular screenings to get checked.

So are cancer survivors like Michaela Call and Madison Hager.

“The pandemic, because of the shut downs and things, made things slower in my world,” said Call. “I actually had time to go.”

When the Fairbury native got her mammogram, doctors found a lump. She hadn’t been for a mammogram in nearly four years. It was Stage 1B cancer.

“I remember laying on the table, she says ‘You have the lump that looks like cancer,’” said Call. “I remember going out and telling my husband, ‘I think I was just told I have cancer.’”

Call calls it a mammogram gone right. After intensive treatment, she is now considered no evidence of disease.

“I got complacent, and it almost killed me,” said Call. “I mean, it could have at any time developed in those lymph nodes and carried through my body.”

Madison Hager found her lump on a self-exam in January of 2020. She didn’t get into the doctor until May of that year. Said Hager:

“The pandemic started happening and none of us knew what was safe to do, and I thought well, I shouldn’t risk going to the doctor if I don’t really need to.”

Hager’s was stage 2. She recommends advocating for your health even if you’re being discouraged.

“I would say to people with breasts, if they find a lump and they’re concerned, trust your gut first,” said Hager. “If you go to the doctor and they are dismissive of you, find a different one.”

Doctors fear the pandemic is causing cases like Call’s and Hager’s; where patients experience delays in mammograms and as a result, catch cancer later.

Doctor Sam Braden, MD with Bryan Health said being a woman and time are the two biggest risk factors for breast cancer. Early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer.

“The average size of a screening detected breast cancer is about half the size of one that’s’ felt,” said Dr. Braden. “That’s the whole point of screening is to catch the cancer before it’s small and it’s had time to spread.”

Dr. Braden said it only takes six to 12 months for an aggressive tumor to grow from nothing into a serious problem. He said it’s never too late to start getting regular screenings.

“We can’t do anything about last year, that’s too late,” said Dr. Braden. “All we can do is start this year and move forward.

