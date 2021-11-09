Tuesday Forecast: Mild and Seasonal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cooling trend continues today with temperatures a little cooler than yesterday but still at or just above average for this time of the year. There is a good chance of rain heading our way for Wednesday. Friday could be the coldest day of the season so far for parts of the area.

This morning looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain as a disturbance moves across the area. By this afternoon, it will likely be mostly sunny, a bit cooler than yesterday and not as breezy with north-northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

An upper level trough, low pressure system and cold front should move into and through the area Wednesday. This will lead to a good chance of rain for the middle of the work week. There could be some thunderstorms in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas so rain may be heavy at times. This is the area that has the best chance of seeing half an inch or more of rain by Wednesday night.

The low will strengthen to our northeast Thursday and hang around the region into Friday so windy conditions are likely both days. At this time, sustained winds could be 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Cold air will move into the area during this time period leading to at least the eastern half of the area struggling to reach 40 for a high temperature Friday. There is also a small chance of rain and snow late Thursday into early Friday.

Below average temperatures look to stick around this weekend and early next week. A disturbance may move through the area this weekend as well so there is another chance of precipitation.

