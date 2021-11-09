Wednesday Forecast: Midweek moisture moves in...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a couple nice days to start the week, the weather moving forward will be decidedly wetter, windier, and generally worse. A strong storm system that should move across the area is expected to bring light to moderate rain to the area on Wednesday, and as the system wraps up and strengthens into Thursday and Friday, will be providing us with a whole lot of wind and some downright chilly weather to finish the work week.

Into Tuesday evening, the weather should remain fairly quiet and fairly decent. Skies that were mainly sunny this afternoon should turn mostly cloudy by late tonight with temperatures holding in the low to mid 40s for many areas. As we go through the overnight hours, temperatures should hold fairly steady for most with chances for some scattered light rain across the state. Towards sunrise on Wednesday, we should expect to see cloudy skies with scattered light rain. Towards the late morning and early afternoon, scattered showers should become more widespread with steady rain across the eastern third of the state. An isolated rumble of thunder or two won’t be ruled out in southeastern Nebraska where at least a little bit of instability should be present. Rain is expected to continue into the late afternoon and early evening before eventually the band of rain moves east into Iowa and Missouri with skies clearing from west to east across the state.

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered to at times widespread rain is expected on Wednesday with clearing skies from west to east by Wednesday night. (KOLN)

Because the system will be moving through fairly quickly, rainfall amounts should be lighter than our last couple rounds of rain that resulted in several inches. This go around, we’re talking about a few tenths of an inch of rain for most locations across the state. Models continue to indicate that areas in far southeastern Nebraska into northeastern Kansas, northwestern Missouri, and western Iowa stand the best chance for some heavier rainfall that could exceed 1.00″. In Lincoln, models generally range between 0.10″ and 0.50″ of moisture through Wednesday night.

Generally light rainfall is expected for most of the state on Wednesday with the heaviest amounts in extreme eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Light rain is expected through the day on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.10" to 0.50" in LIncoln. (KOLN)

Winds are expected to become breezy as the rain ends as cooler air begins to move in behind the cold front. Look for wind gusts as high as 30 to 35 MPH by Wednesday night with even stronger winds expected into Thursday and Friday where north and northwest winds could gust between 30 and 50 MPH across the state.

As far as temperatures on Wednesday are concerned, even with the clouds and rain around, we should be pretty close to normal. Morning lows will be about 10° above average across the state with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Low temperatures into early Wednesday will range from the upper 30s to upper 40s across the state. (KOLN)

By the afternoon, we should see temperatures reach the upper 40s to the lower and middle 50s across the state.

Look for highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s on Wednesday. (KOLN)

Thursday will be a bit cooler than Wednesday as the coldest air with this system will hold off on its arrival until Thursday night. As we head into Friday, on the backside of the deepening low, we will see a dramatically colder day with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 30s to mid 40s across the state.

Cold weather is expected on Friday with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s across the state. (KOLN)

While our temperatures will be colder, it will be the very strong winds into the day on Friday that will cause many problems. Wind chills by Friday morning could drop into the single digits and teens across the state, with afternoon wind chills in the upper teens to upper 20s across the state. Regardless, it looks to be one of the coldest and windiest days of the fall season thus far.

Wind chills into early Friday could go as low as the single digits and teens to start the day. (KOLN)

Wind chills by Friday afternoon are expected to range from the upper teens to upper 20s for most of the area. (KOLN)

We’ll also continue to watch the possibility of some wrap around moisture moving into the area Thursday night into Friday, which could include a little bit of light snow. For now though, models have trended keeping that moisture further to the north with perhaps a little bit of light snow possible across northern and northeastern Nebraska into the day on Friday. We’ll see another chance - albeit a small one - for some light precipitation Saturday night and into early Sunday across the area. This again, could include some rain and snow showers across the area, including the Lincoln area. Temperatures should rebound into the weekend, with highs still staying below average, but warming into the mid and upper 40s. Even into early next week we should see some cooler weather with highs in the upper 40s on Monday. Warmer weather returns by Tuesday though with forecast highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wet weather is expected on Wednesday with colder and windy weather by late this week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.