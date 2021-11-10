Nebraska corrections union strikes historic deal with governor; raises coming for all workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After weeks of negotiating with the Governor’s office, the union representing Nebraska corrections workers has made a deal.

The Fraternal Order of Police reached out to 10/11 News, providing details about the deal. It includes at $8 per hour raise for all corrections employees and some DHHS workers.

“I think it’s going to be huge for our people and really for the community,” Jerry Brittain, vice president for the FOP said.

This means, a first-year corrections corporal or case worker who currently makes $20 per hour, will start making $28 per hour. Employees also get a $1 per hour raise each year, with a cap of $34 for a corporal or case worker.

These increases will go into effect December 6.

In addition to the hourly raises, all overtime for Corrections and DHHS employees covered by the FOP will be paid out at two times the hourly rate and two and a half times the hourly rate on holidays. This will be in place until the staffing crisis ends.

The agreement also increases tuition assistance to $10,00 a year and military leave to 440 hours a year. New parents will also be able to take 12 weeks of FMLA leave after the birth of a child.

Brittain believes these increases exceeded his expectations and will make a big difference when it comes to staffing, safety and quality of life for both inmates and corrections workers.

“I think it’s going to be a game changer,” Brittain said. “There’s not a lot of places you can go straight out of high school with a high school diploma and make $28 an hour and start a career recognized in all law enforcement. I expect a huge flood of applicants.”

The governor released a statement as well, saying:

“Our protective services teammates are an integral part of keeping our communities safe,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Thank you to the State bargaining team and Corrections Union for working together to reach this historic agreement. It shows great support for the dedicated men and women working 24/7 to ensure public safety, and will help recruit and retain a strong team for our correctional facilities.”

Those impacted will be able to read more details on the agreement on the FOP’s website.

