Drop in lodging tax revenue making it hard for county to fund tourism

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now, Lancaster County has big bills to pay to local tourism attractions and because of a dip in lodging tax revenue, they’re worried they won’t be able to make those payments.

It’s because of the pandemic and a drop in people staying in hotels.

“Lodging tax receipts dropped by 42%,” Dennis Meyer, budget officer for the county said. “That’s a big hit.”

The county collects a 4% lodging tax on every hotel room stay. Half of that goes toward the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the other half goes toward Lancaster County Visitors Improvement Fund grants.

Both areas have been impacted.

“The Convention and Visitors Bureau did a great job of cutting costs as much as they possibly could just so we could survive that year,” Meyer said. “On the improvement side, we’re not really doing any grants any longer because we’ve got a couple of grants we need to get paid off.”

Those grants can go toward non-profit or publicly owned tourism attractions.

The two the county is trying to pay off are to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and the Lancaster Event Center.

Meyer said the county owes the Lincoln Children’s Zoo $2.1 million that is being paid out over four years. Previous reporting done by 10/11 shows that grant helped fund the zoo’s recent expansion.

The event center grant is for $3.6 million to be paid out over six years.

“That’s why we were able to build a national event campground and grandstand,” Amy Dickerson, with the Event Center said. “Those grants are critical.”

Between those two grants, the county has to make a $1.1 million payment in February.

“We’ve still got a couple of months before making our first payments and so far the first few months of this fiscal year, because of the rodeo, because Husker football has been played over the last few months, lodging tax receipts have started gaining again. We’re hoping by January or February when we need to make those first couple payments we’ve got the money but right now it’s going to be real close,” Meyer said.

Meyer said he’s optimistic they’ll be able to make those payments.

“But it will zero our fund out and we’ll just be collecting to make sure we’ll be ready to go again in a year,” Meyer said. “We’ll just be trying to survive with the grants we’ve already got.”

Meyer said this means it could be years before they’re able to approve new grants.

Jeff Maul, head of the Convention and Visitors Bureau says this is a loss.

“Places like the Lancaster County Event Center, The Lincoln Children’s Zoo, the Children’s Museum, all of those places have access to these funds but this has put to halt any dreams they had for expansion,” Maul said.

Maul said the loss of funding in the 2021 fiscal year was a challenge, but now their operations are pretty much back to normal. Money from the American Rescue Plan Act will help support the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We’re going to budget optimistically in the next six to twelve months and hope things continue to be what we consider normal,” Maul said.

ARPA money cannot go toward paying for the grants.

