Federal bill creates additional funding for county bridge projects

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last Friday, Congress approved the new $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Lancaster County officials said they will see nearly a $600,000 increase to their yearly budget and hope to use the money fund highway projects.

The funding will be allocated over a span of five years, giving the county an additional $3,000,000 total. County engineer, Pam Dingman, said the additional dollars are significant in starting repair on closed bridges.

“We anticipated this infrastructure bill and we’re ready to go with three very large bridges that have been closed in Lancaster County for quite some time,” Dingman said.

Those three include bridges are at Panama Road near South 54th street, North of I-80 at 98th Street, and Pine Lake and 134th Street.

Currently, there are 11 closed bridges in the county. One of them is near NW 105th Street and Malcolm Road. The county closed the bridge last Friday, and it’s undergoing an inspection.

Dingman explained that it could take nearly one year to design a new bridge for repair and that putting funding toward projects like that bridge could take a while.

“We do ask for patience with our projects because we do have to follow the process with federal money,“ said Dingman.

According to Dingman, there are still 24 additional bridges in the county that need to be replaced and hopes the funding can be used for those as well. As of now, the county will put the funding into the projects that need the most attention.

“We are going to look at our entire program with this new funding and we are going to decide what our highest and best need is for the money and we’re going to get going.”

