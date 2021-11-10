Advertisement

Federal bill creates additional funding for county bridge projects

By Bria Battle
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last Friday, Congress approved the new $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Lancaster County officials said they will see nearly a $600,000 increase to their yearly budget and hope to use the money fund highway projects.

The funding will be allocated over a span of five years, giving the county an additional $3,000,000 total. County engineer, Pam Dingman, said the additional dollars are significant in starting repair on closed bridges.

“We anticipated this infrastructure bill and we’re ready to go with three very large bridges that have been closed in Lancaster County for quite some time,” Dingman said.

Those three include bridges are at Panama Road near South 54th street, North of I-80 at 98th Street, and Pine Lake and 134th Street.

Currently, there are 11 closed bridges in the county. One of them is near NW 105th Street and Malcolm Road. The county closed the bridge last Friday, and it’s undergoing an inspection.

Dingman explained that it could take nearly one year to design a new bridge for repair and that putting funding toward projects like that bridge could take a while.

“We do ask for patience with our projects because we do have to follow the process with federal money,“ said Dingman.

According to Dingman, there are still 24 additional bridges in the county that need to be replaced and hopes the funding can be used for those as well. As of now, the county will put the funding into the projects that need the most attention.

“We are going to look at our entire program with this new funding and we are going to decide what our highest and best need is for the money and we’re going to get going.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide...
Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Frost keeps his job as head coach
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe
60-year-old Rosanne Barrett
Lincoln Police arrest drunk driver in south Lincoln after crash injures child
Jacob Jordan
LSO: Man drives through fence at Waverly HS, damages football fields

Latest News

Federal bill creates additional funding for bridge projects
Federal bill creates additional funding for bridge projects
Patton Oswalt kicks off 2022 at the Lied Center
NE state senators depart for trip to Africa for hike, humanitarian work
NE state senators depart for trip to Africa for hike, humanitarian work
The county collects a 4% lodging tax on every hotel stay. There was a 42% drop in lodging tax...
Drop in lodging tax revenue making it hard for county to fund tourism