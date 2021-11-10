Advertisement

Huskers drop season opener to Western Illinois

By Eddie Messel
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska men’s basketball opened up the 2021-22 season with a loss at home to Western Illinois.

Bryce McGowens scored 25 points in his Husker debut, the most ever by a Husker freshman in his debut. The previous high for a Husker in his debut was Joe McCray, who had 23 in the 2004-05 season opener.  McGowens 25-point effort was the 10th highest scoring effort by a Husker freshman in school history.

The Arizona St. transfer, Alonzo Verge Jr., posted his first career double-double with 26 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

The game came down to rebounding. The Huskers were out rebounded 57 to 37, allowing 23 offensive boards by the Leathernecks. Western Illinois rallied late hitting two three’s in the final 25 seconds.

The dagger to take the lead was hit by Luka Barisic. Nebraska falls 75-74, bringing the series to 6-1 all-time against Western Illinois

