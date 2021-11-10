Lancaster Co. Veterans Services supporting veterans & families during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Veterans Day approaches, 10/11 NOW is highlighting a group that continues providing assistance to veterans in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Veterans Service Office mission is “Care for Him Who Shall Have Borne the Battle,” and for years they have been doing just that.

The Lancaster County Veterans Service Office provides support and assistance for not only veterans, but also for their spouses and family members. They help veterans receive benefits and direct them towards the dozens of resources the state of Nebraska offers.

What also makes this group so unique is that they’re here for veterans because all of them are veterans.

“We’re all veterans ourselves, so we understand the challenges from however long you served,” Veterans Services Officer, Lisa Helms said, “We are passionate about helping them and just knowing we are here, we will help you and will navigate everything with you.”

In Lancaster County alone, there are more than 13,000 veterans and like everyone else, veterans struggled during the pandemic. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the Lancaster County Veterans Service Office was able to soldier on.

Some of the many ways they helped veterans during the pandemic were applying for additional benefits as well as disability claims. One of the biggest ways they’ve been able to help is just by being there to listen, because they say for a lot of veterans during the pandemic they just needed someone to talk to.

“They didn’t have the opportunity to go out and network with their comrades that they were used to meeting with on a weekly or monthly basis,” Helms said. “Phone calls aren’t the same as seeing someone, but we have so many resources available especially here in Lancaster County to try and ensure that our veterans know that we’re here and we’re available,” added Helms.

The state of Nebraska offers numerous resources for all veterans and their families, and the Lancaster County Veterans Service Office can help direct families to any of them. You can go to their website or call them at 402-441-7361. They accept walk-ins and if you’re a veteran that just needs someone to talk to, they’re here to help you.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.