Lincoln diocese declares fasting day after sex abuse report

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Catholic Diocese in Lincoln has declared a day of fasting for its priests in response to a report that identified hundreds of cases of church sex abuse in Nebraska since the 1930s.

A message sent to Lincoln-area parishioners says Bishop James Conley proclaimed Friday as a day of fasting and abstinence “in reparation for offenses” highlighted in the report by the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.

The message says priests were also to offer “three Masses for the healing of victims.”

Attorney General Doug Peterson released the report last week, expressing frustration that no accused offenders in the church would face charges because the statute of limitations has passed in the vast majority of cases.

