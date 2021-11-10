Lincoln Northwest, Standing Bear to join Eastern Midlands Conference

Lincoln’s two newest high schools, Lincoln Southwest and Standing Bear, will join the Eastern Midlands Conference upon the schools’ openings. The following is a press release from EMC officials to announce the two additions to the conference:

We are pleased to announce the addition of Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear High School as new members of the Eastern Midlands Conference.

Lincoln Northwest will officially join and participate in conference activities upon the school’s opening in August 2022.Standing Bear High School will open and begin competing the following year (August 2023). The Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC) began in 1980.

Member schools include; Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn High School, Elkhorn North, Lincoln Northwest, Standing Bear, Norris, and Waverly.The conference takes pride in promoting excellence in academics, fine arts, activities, and athletics.We believe Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear will be an ideal fit for our conference.

They exemplify the same high values for academics and sportsmanship and actively encourage participation in Fine Arts, Activities, and Athletics. Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn High, Elkhorn North, Norris, and Waverly are thrilled to have Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear join the EMC and look forward to future participation in events with both schools.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.