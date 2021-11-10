NE state senators depart for trip to Africa for hike, humanitarian work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The political views of the five Nebraska state senators embarking on a trip to Africa are very different. What they do have in common is a dream of climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro and in doing so are hoping to set an example for others.

The group made up of Senators Tom Brewer, Anna Wishart, Justin Wayne, Ben Hansen and David Murman left Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon. 10/11 NOW caught up with them while they were at the Atlanta Airport.

It’s a trip that started as a bucket list item for Senator Tom Brewer that he had mentioned a few times in passing. The idea has now become the trip of a lifetime for the handful of senators, who come from all corners of the Cornhusker State.

“So I shared it with others and other senators decided that might be a good idea too, and when the dust settled there was five of us,” Brewer said.

The group will spend about two weeks in Africa. They’ve been training for the 19,000-foot hike up Mt. Kilimanjaro, with a practice run stateside in Montana.

“I found out the training is like the first week of football practice,” Murman said. “Bomber Mountain was quite a workout.”

The trip also comes with other highlights including visits with groups that work with endangered animals, to checking out a Nebraska nonprofit that has a sister location in Tanzania.

“They serve people with disabilities were gonna have a chance to go there and visit so were going to visit with the staff and also the people that live there,” Wishart said.

The group said the trip is much bigger than just a hike. It’s a chance to get to make a difference and to get to know co-workers from across the aisle.

“Especially in this world of kind of political divisiveness that its kind of nice to see people especially in Nebraska with different backgrounds get together and accomplish something together,” Hansen said.

The group will be twelve people in total. This includes a documentary film crew who’s tagging along to capture the whole trip.

