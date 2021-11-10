Advertisement

Nebraska Attorney General files third suit fighting vaccine mandates

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Justice filed a third lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandates.

A press release from the Attorney General’s office said the mandate focuses specifically on the mandate for healthcare workers.

“As with the other two challenges, we argue that this healthcare worker mandate exceeds the Biden Administration’s powers and violates both the U.S. Constitution and other federal laws. In preparing this lawsuit, we have talked to many healthcare facilities throughout Nebraska, especially in rural communities, and we have heard the same message over and over again: this mandate will force healthcare providers to fire critical employees, including operations personnel who don’t provide patient care, and that will have a devastating impact on many healthcare facilities in greater Nebraska,” the press release said.

In the lawsuit, the attorney general continues to say that state and local health officials should be the ones to address COVID-19.

