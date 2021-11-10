Nebraska players "hurting” following staff departures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says its been a “tough 72.” The 72 he references is a timeframe in which four offensive coaches were fired and Frost agreed to a restructured contract. The fourth-year head coach will receive a paycut in 2022, which reduces his compensation by $1M along with a decreased buyout.

“They’re hurting,” Frost said. “The offensive line loved Coach Austin because of the man that he is.”

Austin was among the coaches dismissed on Monday, effective immediately. The others include Mario Verduzco (quarterbacks), Ryan Held (running backs), and Matt Lubick (offensive coordinator).

Frost says finding a new offensive coordinator is a top priority. He wants to identify a coach he can trust and bring new ideas into the Huskers’ offense. Nebraska is averaging 29 points per game this season, but has been plagued by untimely turnovers and mistakes.

Frost hinted at giving up Nebraska’s playcalling duties in 2022.

“Frankly, I’ve been wearing myself a little thin trying to run the offense and call the offense,” Frost said. “It isn’t just game day, its all week long.”

Nebraska (3-7) has two games left in the season. The Huskers travel to Wisconsin on November 20th before concluding the 2021 campaign on Black Friday against Iowa.

Ron Brown will serve as the Huskers’ interim running backs coach for the Huskers’ remaining games. Brown has been on staff as a senior offensive analyst. Frank Verducci will oversee Nebraska’s offensive line, while offensive analysts Mike Cassano (WRs) and Steve Cooper (QBs) will assume interim coaching roles, as well.

Frost: "I want to see this through and get this right. Any sacrifice I have to make to continue to do this.. that's an easy decision."



