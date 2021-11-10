Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol to provide updates on Superior shooting

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.(KSNB)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon providing updates on a shooting in Superior last month.

The shooting, at Agrex Elevator, left three people dead, including the gunman, 61-year-old Max Hoskinson.

NSP said Hoskinson had been fired from Agrex earlier that day, then returned in the afternoon with a handgun. He shot three people. Two of them died. They were identified as 60-year-old Sandra Nelson and 53-year-old Darin Koepke.

NSP said they’ll be providing additional details on the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide...
Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately
Jacob Jordan
LSO: Man drives through fence at Waverly HS, damages football fields
COVID-19 Risk Dial
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk
COVID-19
Nebraska reports more COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man’s garage shot at by shotgun in central Lincoln

Latest News

In Lancaster County alone, there are more than 13,000 veterans
Lancaster Co. Veterans Services supporting veterans & families during pandemic
Meet Dakota! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
Lancaster County Veterans Services providing support for veterans