Nebraska State Patrol to provide updates on Superior shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon providing updates on a shooting in Superior last month.

The shooting, at Agrex Elevator, left three people dead, including the gunman, 61-year-old Max Hoskinson.

NSP said Hoskinson had been fired from Agrex earlier that day, then returned in the afternoon with a handgun. He shot three people. Two of them died. They were identified as 60-year-old Sandra Nelson and 53-year-old Darin Koepke.

NSP said they’ll be providing additional details on the investigation.

