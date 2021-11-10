Nebraska volleyball adds nation’s 2nd-best recruiting class

Head coach John Cook announced Wednesday the signing of three student-athletes to make up the Nebraska volleyball program’s 2022 signing class. NU’s recruiting class is ranked No. 2 by PrepVolleyball.com, and all three Husker signees intend to enroll at Nebraska in January.This year’s signees include middle blocker Bekka Allick (Lincoln, Neb.), setter/defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger (Firth, Neb.) and outside hitter Hayden Kubik (West Des Moines, Iowa).”Our Class of 2022 will all enroll early, and they are a very tight-knit group,” Cook said. “They are great competitors and teammates, and all three will have a chance to play as freshmen next year. We are super excited to add them to the Nebraska volleyball program.”

BEKKA ALLICKMB - 6-3 - Lincoln, Neb. (Waverly)

Allick is ranked the No. 6 player nationally in the 2022 class. She has been a four-year letterwinner in her high school career, playing first at Lincoln North Star High School for coach Jessy Denker as a freshman and sophomore. She earned Class A all-state honorable mention both seasons.Following a family move, she has lettered two years at Waverly High School under coach Terri Neujahr. Allick suffered an injury in her junior season but garnered Class B all-state honorable mention. She owns Waverly’s school record with 37 kills in a single match.Allick is a member of the U.S. U18 National Team and competed at the FIVB U18 World Championships, where the Americans finished third. In the bronze-medal match, Allick finished with a match-high 13 kills and three blocks against Serbia.Allick has also played club for coach Dan Mader in the VC Nebraska program. Her 18 Club team won a national championship, and she was named to the event’s all-tournament team.

MAISIE BOESIGERS/DS - 5-6 - Firth, Neb. (Norris)

Boesiger has lettered four years for her mother, coach Christina Boesiger, at Norris High School. Ahead of her senior campaign, Maisie Boesiger earned two Class B all-state awards -- second-team as a sophomore and first-team as a junior -- and was also a third-team Super State pick last year. Twice named first-team all-conference, she has helped the Titans to four district championships and six conference titles (four tournament, two regular-season).As a senior, Boesiger’s squad finished as state runner-up for the second straight year, and she was named to the all-tournament team. She finished her career as the Titans’ all-time leader for career assists (3,460) and aces (226), as well as fifth for digs (995). Boesiger was part of four straight state tournament teams at NHS.Off the court, she has been involved in the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes and participates in youth coaching. Boesiger was also an AVCA first-team Best and Brightest honoree, an NSAA Scholar Athlete, academic all-conference and academic all-state selection. She is a member of the 4.0 Honor Roll.Additionally, Boesiger has played for coach Shannon Smolinski in the Premier club program. Her team won the 17 Open championship at Northern Lights and tied for 11th at nationals.

HAYDEN KUBIK

OH - 6-2 - West Des Moines, Iowa (Valley)

The younger sister of Husker junior outside hitter Madi Kubik, Hayden Kubik is ranked by PrepVolleyball.com as the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class. She has been a four-year letterwinner for coach Jeremy Mikesell at Valley High School.As a senior, Kubik has averaged 5.2 kills per set with 497 total kills while hitting .296. She has earned first-team all-conference recognition and was nominated to play in the Under Armour Senior Tournament and the IGCA Senior All-Star Match. Following her junior season, Kubik was tabbed all-state, all-district and all-conference for the third straight year. She has also been a two-time all-state elite selection and racked up more than 1,500 kills in her prep career. Kubik has been part of three Valley teams to finish in the top five in the state.Off the court, Kubik is involved with FCA and Meals of the Heartland, volunteers at a local church, has coached youth volleyball and instructed at youth camps.Kubik also plays for Club Ignit Select under coach Tina Carter. In 2020, Kubik’s squad was the Midwest Power League Champion and finished in the top five at the Show Me Qualifier and the top eight at Colorado Crossroads. Her 2019 team was ranked No. 1 nationally.

