Patton Oswalt kicks off 2022 at the Lied Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Comedian, actor, and writer Patton Oswalt is bringing his new show “Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready to Laugh?” to Lincoln this January.

Oswalt is well known from his work on King of Queens, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Parks and Rec, Brooklyn 99, The Goldbergs and Ratatouille.

Oswalt is the creator of eight comedy albums and nine comedy specials. Oswalt recently created M.O.D.O.K., the new Marvel stop-motion animated adult comedy series for Hulu, and currently co-stars on the NBC Universal comedy “A.P. Bio.” Oswalt also recently served as the lead voice of ‘Max’ the dog in The Secret Life of Pets 2.

In 2020, Oswalt released his Emmy-and-Grammy-nominated Netflix special “I Love Everything.” He also received a Grammy nomination for his comedy album of the same name. In 2017, he received Grammy and Emmy nominations for his album and Netflix special “Annihilation.”

In 2016, he won the Emmy for ‘Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special’ for his sixth comedy special “Talking for Clapping” and a Grammy Award in 2017 for his comedy album of the same name.

Tickets for Patton Oswalt: Who’s Ready to Laugh? at the Lied Center go on sale to the public on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11am, with a Friends of Lied/season subscriber pre-sale on Thursday, November 11.

