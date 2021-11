LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Abby Wachal is the 10-11 prep athlete of the week.

The junior outside hitter led Lincoln Lutheran to the Class C1 state championship.

In the state finals Wachal recorded a match-high 32 kills, including the score on championship point! Wachal was named to the all-class, all-tournament team.

