Rainy conditions for Wednesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will quickly move across Nebraska on Wednesday bringing clouds and a good chance for showers Wednesday afternoon. Rain and clouds will end late Wednesday evening and it will become windy overnight with a northwest wind gusting to 35 mph. Some sunshine for Thursday but it will be windy and cool. Lots of clouds, windy and colder on Friday.

Mainly cloudy skies on Wednesday with rain developing, especially this afternoon in eastern Nebraska. Highs in the upper 50s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind will become westerly late in the day and gust to around 30 mph.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be at or slightly above average.
Most areas will see less than a half an inch of rainfall with this system. The Lincoln area could pick up around 0.25.”

Most areas will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain.
Clearing skies for Wednesday night and it will be blustery. Lows in the upper 30s with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Most locations will see overnight lows above average but, it will be windy, which will make it...
Mostly to partly sunny, windy and cool for Thursday. Highs in the lower 50s and a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Highs on Thursday will be near average.
Friday will be mostly cloudy wind and cold. Highs will only be in the upper 30s with the northwest wind continuing 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

The weekend will be chilly with a small chance for a rain shower, possibly mixed with snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs only in the mid 40s.

A warming trend begins on Monday with highs returning to above average readings by Tuesday.

Colder temperatures by Friday and the weekend. Milder temperatures early next week.
