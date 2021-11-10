Superior shooting update: Grain elevator coworkers didn’t realize gunman had been fired

SUPERIOR, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday gave more details on the Oct. 21 workplace shooting at a grain elevator in south-central Nebraska that left three people dead, including the gunman.

The investigation revealed that Max Hoskinson, who had been fired that day, had left the grain elevator — but returned, NSP said in a livestreamed update Wednesday afternoon. After he was fired, managers there had a meeting to discuss how to proceed after the employee was let go.

When he returned about 15 minutes later, other employees — unaware that he had been fired — didn’t think it significant or problematic that he was at the workplace until he walked up to Sandra Nelson’s office and shot her dead, NSP said. Some then barricaded themselves in a room as two other people were shot; Darin Koepke was life-flighted to Lincoln from the small town near the Kansas border and later died.

“The employee with the shotgun noticed the handgun had fallen to the floor, he retrieved it – moved it out of the way – the entire shooting incident lasted just under 20 seconds from the first shot fired by Mr. Hoskinson, the one that struck Mrs. Nelson.”

Another employee heard the gunfire and grabbed a gun kept on the premises for pest control and shot the gunman in the chest; he later died. Authorities have previously stated that no charges are anticipated in relation to the employee who returned fire to protect himself and others present at the time of the incident.

