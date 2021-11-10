Thursday Forecast: The winds of change will be blowin’...and blowin’ hard...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Precipitation will be ending Wednesday night...but the system responsible for the moisture will intensify to our north and east causing strong winds both Thursday and Friday...

An area of low pressure and accompanying cold front will push east Wednesday night...and as it does any leftover rainfall will come to an end. As this storm system moves away it will gather strength...and the result for our area will be very strong winds “gusting” from 35-to-55 mph at times Thursday and Friday...with the strongest winds expected to be across the northern-half of the state.

Thursday Wind Gusts (KOLN)

Friday Wind Gusts (KOLN)

Along with the powerful winds...colder temperatures are also expected for the end of the week...especially by Friday. Lows Wednesday night will remain seasonal...in the upper 20s-to-upper 30s...but gusty winds will make it feel chillier.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will also be close to our seasonal averages...in the upper 40s-to-upper 50s...but those strong winds will again make it feel colder.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Friday morning low temperatures will drop into the lower 20s-to-lower 30s...with the expected high winds dropping “feels like” readings into the single-digits...teens and lower 20s.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday Morning "Feels Like" (KOLN)

Highs on Friday will STRUGGLE into the mid 30s-to-mid 40s...with much colder “feels like” temperatures due to the high winds.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

The weekend looks seasonably cool with highs returning to the 40s...with a slight chance for a light mix of precipitation Saturday night-into-Sunday morning...followed by a little better warm-up early next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

