U.S. Attorney General responds to Congressman Fortenberry’s request to dismiss case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The federal government has denied Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s request to dismiss the case against him for allegedly lying to federal investigators.

Fortenberry is charged with lying and concealing material facts during the FBI’s investigation into an illegal contribution to his 2016 campaign.

In the motion to dismiss, Fortenberry argued that not only where the accusations incorrect, but the trial shouldn’t be held in California.

In the federal government’s reply, they said “Neither case law nor common sense support his breathless hyperbole.”

The documents continue to say that California is the right venue because that’s where the investigation was based.

The documents also address Fortenberry’s claims that the charges are set up by the government.

“It is undisputed that Fortenberry’s campaign received illicit money. It is undisputed the statements were false and goes to the heart of the investigation. The statements were intended by the defendant to minimize his knowledge of any wrongdoing,” the documents said.

So far, Fortenberry is still scheduled to stand trial on these charges in December in a California courtroom.

