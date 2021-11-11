Animal Control gives tips for coyote sightings in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man became concerned for the safety of children and small pets in his neighborhood after he spotted a pack of four to five coyotes right outside his house recently.

Kevin McGill, who lives near Dead Man’s Run, said coyotes near his neighborhood have ventured closer to houses in the neighborhood. One of his children even spotted a coyote on his walk home from school.

“Basically what’s been going on is they’ve been coming closer and closer into the park and within back here chasing squirrels and rabbits for their game,” McGill said.

Lincoln Animal Control has been tracking coyote sightings since June of 2020, and have had more than 200 reported.

Steve Beal, Lincoln Animal Control manager, said sightings have gone down since last year, but said a lot of the reports come from the Dead Man’s Run area. Beal said there have been zero reported coyote attacks on people, but there have been three on small pets this year. He said to protect small pets, owners, should obey leash laws, be mindful of walking trails and stay calm. As far as keeping coyotes away from neighborhoods, Beal said to be careful about what you leave outside.

“One of the main things is be mindful of anything you might have outside that might be a food source or be seen as a coyote as something to eat,” Beal said.

If someone were to come across a coyote, Beal said loud noises like a whistle or airhorn will scare them off.

Animal Control said they regularly patrol parks, trails and other areas where coyotes have been spotted. Lincoln Parks and Recreation has posted signs in these areas to keep the public educated on what to do if they see a coyote.

