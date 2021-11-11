Cornhusker State Games sets date for 2022 event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cornhusker State Games is calling on Nebraska’s amateur athletes to mark their calendars for July 2022.

They’ve set the 2022 games for July 15 through 24. They’ll be held at more than 70 sites in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities.

Besides offering a wide range of competitions (from traditional Olympic sports such as Track & Field, Gymnastics and Swimming) Nebraskans’ competitive interests are served by less demanding events such as Horseshoe Pitching, Mallwalk and Chess.

