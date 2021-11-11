Advertisement

Domann has surgery, ends Nebraska career

The Coaches and Players of the 2021 Nebraska Football Season.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann has played his last game in a Husker uniform. Domann recently had hand surgery, which will cause the 6th-year senior to miss Nebraska’s final two games of the season.

Despite playing injured against Ohio State, Domann recorded 9 tackles and had an interception. He ends the season with 70 tackles, 2 sacks, and a pair of interceptions.

Domann earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2020 and is a 4-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.

