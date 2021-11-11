Frigid Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well below average temperatures are in the forecast for Friday. It will feel even colder with strong west-northwest winds likely throughout the day. There are some chances of precipitation Friday and this weekend too.
A strong low pressure system to our northeast will slide southeast and eventually east tonight into Friday. Cold air will move into the area. Much of Central and Eastern Nebraska will likely have temperatures in the 30s throughout the day. It will feel colder with sustained northwest winds at 25 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the northern half of Nebraska tonight into Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Eastern Nebraska until Friday evening. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s for much of the day Friday. There is a 10 to 20% chance of sprinkles and flurries, maybe some light rain and light snow showers tonight into Friday. The best chance of snow looks to be in Northeast Nebraska. There could be a dusting of snow in some locations there.
This weekend should be partly to mostly cloudy, milder and not as windy. An upper level disturbance should move through the area late Saturday into early Sunday. There is a 20 to 30% chance of rain, maybe some snow too.
Above average temperatures are expected early next week with Tuesday likely our warmest day of the next seven. A cold front moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday cooling us back down for the middle of next week. There is a small chance of rain Wednesday.
