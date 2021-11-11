Advertisement

Hoiberg announces 4-player signing class

The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.
By Nebraska Media Relations
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the signings of Denim Dawson, Blaise Keita, Jamarques Lawrence and Ramel Lloyd Jr. to National Letters-of-Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the fall signing period. The four-member group is rated among the top-35 classes nationally by Rivals and 247Sports and follows up a top-20 class the Huskers signed in 2021.

The 2022 class features one of the top junior college players in the country in Keita, who led Coffeyville Community College to a NJCAA title last spring and is ranked as one of the top three junior college players in the country by 247Sports. Lloyd is a top-150 recruit who plays for national power Sierra Canyon High School, which was recently tabbed No. 1 high school team in the country by Max Preps. Jamarques Lawrence plays at Roselle (N.J.) Catholic, which is 15th nationally by Max Preps, while Denim Dawson is currently at Southern California Academy, but intends to enroll at Nebraska following the fall semester.

Player                               Pos.     Ht.          Wt.         Hometown (Last School)

Denim Dawson                 G/F       6-6         180        San Bernardino, Calif. (Southern California Academy)

Blaise Keita                      F          6-11       240        Bamako, Republic of Mali (Coffeyville CC)

Jamarques Lawrence       G          6-4         180        Plainfield, N.J. (Roselle Catholic)

Ramel Lloyd Jr.                G          6-6         190        Woodland Hills, Calif. (Sierra Canyon)

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations

