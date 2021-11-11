Advertisement

Hy-Vee offers breakfast to veterans and active military

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hy-Vee offered free breakfast to men and women who have served and continue serving in the military during Veterans Day.

Since 1999, the grocery store chain has given out thousands of meals to America’s veterans.

On Thursday, breakfast was served until 10 a.m., along with a 15% discount.

“I think it’s very important just to celebrate and let the community know what our veterans have done for us and how they have made our country so great to live in,” said Hy-Vee store manager, Donny Utterback.

This year, Hy-Vee planned to serve more than 75,000 meals to veterans and active military members across the country, including at Hy-Vee’s locations in the Capital City.

Keith Hopping, a veteran who attended Thursday’s breakfast, told 10/11 NOW the breakfast was a great way to reconnect with old pals.

“[The breakfast] makes a lot of veterans feel a lot happier, it goes a long way for some of them,” Hopping said. “One veteran I haven’t seen in about three year, it was nice to see him, it’s nice to see a lot of them.”

