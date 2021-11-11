Advertisement

LPD: Man loses $10,000 in cryptocurrency scam

(WTOK)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a man lost thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam.

LPD said on Wednesday, a 33-year-old man reported an online fraud.

According to police, the man explained he had received a message that appeared to come from a friend telling him about an online trading group and directed him to their social media page.

Investigators said the man used a Coinbase account, which is cryptocurrency, to make two transactions.

LPD said the man later noticed that his Coinbase account which initially had around $10,000 in it had been emptied.

This investigation is ongoing.

Officers want to remind the community to verify information or websites you receive through social media prior to making transactions.

LPD said scammers work hard to appear legitimate but with some research you are likely able to determine if something is not right. Officers encourage people to run financial transactions by a trusted person beforehand.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Correctional Center is one of the prisons that Fraternal Order of Police Union...
Nebraska corrections union strikes historic deal with governor; raises coming for many workers
Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Superior shooting update: Grain elevator coworkers didn’t realize gunman had been fired
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a...
U.S. Attorney’s Office responds to Congressman Fortenberry’s request to dismiss case
It was announced on Monday that the Huskers have parted ways with offensive coordinator/wide...
Four Husker football assistant coaches fired, effective immediately
Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Nebraska State Patrol to provide updates on Superior shooting

Latest News

LPD File Photo
Officers investigating two break-ins at Lincoln vape shops
Tony Dao
LPD: Man arrested for sexually assaulting child
Cornhusker State Games sets date for 2022 event
Huskers
Nominations open for Husker Heroes Game