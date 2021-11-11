Advertisement

Nominations open for Husker Heroes Game

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s 11th annual Hero game is kicking off against the Iowa Hawkeyes November 26 and Scheels, the sponsor, is looking for those heroes.

Scheels is asking the community to nominate local heroes who exemplify the goal of positively impacting the community and inspiring others. One hero from each state will be selected and honored at the Heroes Game in Lincoln. They’ll receive VIP treatment as special guests, on-field recognition and their name inscribed into the Heroes trophy.

“There are hundreds of local heroes in each community we serve, and they are the ones making a difference each day,” said SCHEELS Chief Marketing Officer Marcus Thornton. “This partnership is one small way we can recognize the heroes around us and express our sincere gratitude.”

Nominations are being accepted online through Midnight CT on Friday, Nov. 12 via Scheels.com/heroes. Fans are encouraged to nominate everyday citizens of Nebraska and Iowa who have performed extraordinary acts of heroism. Husker fans also can submit nominations through the official dedicated page on Huskers.com.

