Officers investigating two break-ins at Lincoln vape shops

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating two break ins at vape shops and working to see if they’re connected.

The first burglary happened on Wednesday, just before 4 a.m. when officers were called to Trek CBD off 27th and S Streets on an alarm.

LPD said when police arrived, they found the glass front door had been broken and the store had been rummaged through.

According to police, employees reviewed store video with officers that showed at least one man enter the store and remove hemp products.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are analyzing video. The estimated loss is around $730 and the damage estimated is over $1,000.

The second break in happened on Thursday, around 5 a.m., when police were called to Kure CBD and Vape off 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on an alarm.

In this case, police said when officers arrived they found the glass front door had been broken and the store had been rummaged through.

Employees reviewed store video with officers that showed at least two men going into the store and removing a number of vape items, according to police.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are analyzing video. The estimated loss is around $500, however, a complete inventory will need to be completed.

Investigators are working to see if the two cases are connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.