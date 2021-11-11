Stuhr building remains a top draw

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a cornerstone of the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island, and the Stuhr Building still stands as a unique piece of architecture in the state.

We visited with Karen Buettner recently. She is the marketing director for the Stuhr Museum. “The Stuhr Building was constructed in the 60′s,” Buettner said. “The construction started in 1963, and it was completed in 1967. It’s been described as one of the most important pieces of architecture between Lincoln and Denver. Part of that has to do with the architect who designed the building and that was Edward Durrell Stone. He’s a world-renowned architect. He’s built several projects across the United States. One of his most well-known projects is the U.S. Embassy in New Dehli. When you see pictures of it, it actually looks pretty similar to the Stuhr Building.”

The Stuhr Building is certainly one of a kind for the area. “It has strong, clean lines,” Buettner said. “The interior, exterior, everything about it is just a little bit different and really special for us.”

When you come into the building, you not only see the building itself, but the exhibits that are on display as well. “Our first floor is always going to be rotating exhibits, those will vary depending on the season,” Buettner said. “Upstairs we also have a rotating gallery that changes, but we have several permanent exhibits that really take a look at the life of the people who settled here.”

The Sthur Building was renovated about five years ago. “The main reason for it was the age of the building,” Buettner said. “With everything, we occasionally have to provide a bit of a facelift, make sure the systems are up to standards, so that’s what happened, while not changing the look of the building.”

The next time you visit the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, be sure to pay special attention to the Stuhr Building or the “Gem of the Prairie.”

