Travel experts predicting rise in international travel after U.S. lifts restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a year and a half, the United States has finally opened to the world. On Monday, the country lifted its travel ban, which restricted travelers from 33 foreign countries from entering the United States during the pandemic.

Steve Glenn, board chairman at Executive Travel in Lincoln, said that it’s an exciting moment for the travel industry and for business in the United States.

“We’ve been waiting a year and a half for the borders to open up, for foreign travelers to come to the U.S. to fill our hotels and to spend their money, and for business people to transact business,” Glenn said.

Glenn also said with the lifting of restrictions, international travel could boost, so it is important to start planning early. The travel industry is predicting more international trips to take place due to the number of people planning in advance. According to Glenn, three times the normal travel business is already being planned for next year.

“Right now, there are great deals,” said Glenn. “There are sales all over the country and internationally, but those seats will fill up fast and then the prices go up dramatically.”

Glenn highlighted a few points he wanted international travelers to take note of: he encouraged anyone traveling to go ahead and book their hotel stays even before purchasing a flight. Also, if you are planning to rent a car, he said to secure that as early as possible since there have been car rental shortages during the pandemic.

Once your hotel and car rental are covered, Glenn said to book your flight and use your frequent flyer miles if you have any. He listed each of those points to take advantage of the current prices.

“We think that prices could go up double from what they are currently, so we are worried if you wait too long, you’ll actually have to pay a greater price,” said Glenn.

Another point made by Glenn is that international travel has become more complex due to the pandemic. Therefore, travel advisors are a great resource to stay on top of flying and other travel requirements.

If you are traveling to the United States from a foreign country, and need additional information, visit Executive Travel’s resource guide.

