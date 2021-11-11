Windy and cooler for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If the answer my friend, is blowing in the wind, you should get one over the next two days. A strong area of low pressure located in the Great Lakes area will continue to provide windy conditions across Nebraska on Thursday. The windiest part of the state will be northern Nebraska where there is a High Wind Warning for wind gusts up to 55 mph at times. Wind Advisory in northeast Nebraska Thursday until 6 PM Friday. Wind gusts in this area could be near 50 mph at times. For the Lincoln area, we anticipate wind gusts between 35 and 40 mph today and potential wind gusts to around 45 mph on Friday.

Mostly sunny and windy with seasonal temperatures for the Lincoln area today. Highs in the mid 50s with a west-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Becoming mostly cloudy and continued windy for tonight. Lows in the lower 30s Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Friday will be cold, mostly cloudy and even windier. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph and gusts to around 45 mph will make it feel like it is in the 20s for much of the day.

Wind chill values Friday morning will be in the teens and lower 20s.

The weekend will be cool with a small chance for a rain shower, possibly mixed with some snow Saturday night. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

A brief warming trend begins on Monday with highs in the mid 50s with middle 60s on Tuesday.

