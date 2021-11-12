Bone Creek Museum Launches Plans to Expand, Relocate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An expansion project for the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art is being unveiled, and the goal is to put the museum in the historic Ford Building in David City.

In this video segment attached to this story, we talked with Louise Niemann about the plans to expand. The following is a news release, that highlights the upcoming plans as well:

The Bone Creek Museum campaign has already secured more than $1.1 million toward a $3.9 million goal. Led by area residents (past and present) including former Congressman Doug Berueuter, the committee believes Bone Creek Museum’s expansion will open new doors for the entire Butler County region.

“Bone Creek Museum has hosted visitors from all 50 states and seven countries,” said museum co-founder Anna Nolan. “This expansion project has been strategically planned over the course of more than a decade. Our capital campaign was stalled by the coronavirus pandemic last year, and we are excited to see such exciting momentum in fundraising from local, state and national organizations who care about the art of the land.”

While the project’s total cost will be an estimated $7.9 million, funding from LB566 (the Shovel-Ready Capital Campaign Investment Act) could provide a 1:1 match to each contribution pledged by December 31, 2021. Final decisions on LB566 funding will be announced in early 2022.

With this end-of-year deadline approaching, the Butler County Area Foundation Fund announced a pledge of $100,000 over five years.

Restoring the historic Ford Building in downtown David City will secure 21,000 square feet for classroom opportunities, art galleries, events and more. This expansion would represent an increase of nearly 20,000 square feet.

Bone Creek Museum in David City, Nebraska, is the nation’s only museum exclusively dedicated to agriculture-inspired art.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.