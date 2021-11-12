Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for fun activities around Lincoln this weekend, here are few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Butterfly Bakery Presents “Cookies After Dark”

Butterfly’s premiere of “Cookies After Dark” is an adult-themed cookie decorating class. Guests must be 18+ to attend this activity. This weekend’s theme is harvest. You don’t want to miss out on all the fun.

Friday at 6:30 p.m.; $30

More info: HERE

James Arthur Vineyards Presents “Paint A Bottle For The Holidays”

Join James Arthur Vineyards and Urban Legends for a fun, holiday-themed night of art-making while sipping your favorite JAV wine! There are appetizers included. One of the best parts of the evening is you get to take home your creation!

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $40 per person

More info: HERE

Brick Days

Brick Days is a family-friendly event featuring amazing custom LEGO creations, fun games and interactive activities! Displays are built from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts and LEGO user groups from across the Midwest.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $10

More info: HERE

Nebraska Wesleyan Football

The Prairie Wolves are ready to take on the Kohawks of Coe College! This game is the season finale. Bring the whole family and cheer them on to victory!

Saturday 1 p.m.; $6 for adults

More info: HERE

Holiday Makers Market At The Art Hub

Don’t miss your chance to shop the Holiday Makers Market in person! There will be live music, local food and creative goods. All those things add up to so much fun. Check out their website for a full list of makers. Following the in-person market they will be moving Makers Market online starting November 14-21. It’s a great to celebrate and support local makers.

Saturday 2-7 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.