Huskers win big behind second straight triple-digit effort

Jaz Shelley erupted for the first double-double of her college career with 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to lead five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska rolled to a 102-47 women’s basketball win over Prairie View A&M on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska scored 100-plus points in back-to-back wins for the first time in school history after opening with 108 points in a Tuesday afternoon victory over defending America East Conference champion Maine. It marked just the second time in school history that the Big Red scored 100 points in back-to-back games, joining a 108-point performance in a 28-point victory over Iowa State on Jan. 15, 1983 and 103 points in a one-point overtime loss to Kansas State on Jan. 18, 1983. Both those games were played at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

The Huskers improved to 2-0 on the young season, while Prairie View A&M slipped to 1-1.Shelley hit 8-of-12 shots from the field, including 6-of-9 three-pointers, while adding three assists, two steals and a team-high two blocked shots for the second straight game. Fellow Australian Isabelle Bourne also produced double figures with 13 points. Bourne scored nine points and Shelley added six on a pair of three-pointers to combine for Nebraska’s first 15 points in shooting the Big Red to a 15-2 lead in the game’s first four-and-a-half minutes.

Nebraska never led by less than double digits the rest of the night.Nebraska finished the first quarter with a 28-11 lead and extended the margin to 49-29 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Huskers took their game to another level, outscoring the Panthers 33-11. Shelley hit for eight points in the quarter, while Alexis Markowski also established herself with six big points late in the period. Markowski, a freshman from Lincoln, finished as NU’s second-leading scorer in the game with 14 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes of work inside.

Fellow Nebraskan Allison Weidner also had a strong night for the Huskers. The freshman from Humphrey filled the stat sheet with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in just over 18 minutes of action.Second-year freshman Kendall Coley rounded out the Huskers in double figures with career highs of 10 points and seven rebounds.

For the second straight contest, all 12 available Huskers scored in the game, while 11 different Huskers also recorded at least two rebounds. Sam Haiby produced a solid stat line with six points, eight rebounds and a game-high nine assists to go along with two steals, while Ashley Scoggin contributed seven points, two rebounds and three assists.

Gerlyn Smith led two Panthers in double figures with 13 points, while Diana Rosenthal added 12 points on four three-pointers off the bench.

As a team, Nebraska hit 54.5 percent (36-66) of its shots for the game, including a sizzling 11-of-22 (.500) from three-point range. The Huskers also knocked down 19-of-29 free throws while dominating the boards, 62-36. The Big Red also notched 26 assists for the second straight game.

Nebraska held Prairie View A&M to just 23.8 percent (19-80) shooting, but the Panthers did hit 7-of-19 (.368) three-pointers. PVAMU went just 2-for-5 at the foul line. In addition to a plus-26 rebound margin, Nebraska also was plus-two in turnovers (19-17).

The Huskers complete a busy opening weekend by playing host to Alabama A&M on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 2 p.m. (CT) with tickets on sale now at Huskers.com and available on the day of the game at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office. Alabama A&M is coached by former Husker Margaret Richards (2001-04), who is in her sixth season leading the Bulldog program. Alabama A&M also features fifth-year senior Nigeria Jones from Lincoln Northeast High School and Dariauna Lewis out of Omaha North High School.

