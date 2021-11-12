Lincoln businesses thank veterans for their service

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln businesses both large and small thought of new ways to thank local veterans for their service.

ComfortMade Mattress Factory started thanking veterans at 10 a.m. Thursday. The store gave out pillows to veterans for the third year.

General Manager Mike Moore said he hoped this year would be the best yet.

Moore, an Army veteran, said although he was never deployed, he knows veterans sometimes end up sleeping in uncomfortable places.

“We understand that a lot of our veterans have slept in less than ideal sleeping conditions in their time in service,” Moore said. “So, our thought was we would provide a nice cooling pillow, a way to provide them a little more comfort as a way of saying ‘Thank you.’”

Last year, Moore said they ran out of pillows to give away, but this year he stocked up on 500 pillows to thank veterans.

HF Crave and Berry Law Firm partnered up to feed Lincoln veterans for free.

Berry Law also presented their Reward a Veteran award to someone who continued to serve Nebraskans through volunteering.

Marine Corps. veteran Alex Bratt was this year’s recipient after he volunteered 400 hours to the community, including work with Irreverent Warriors to prevent veteran suicide.

“The biggest part for me it was a shock to win the award, but hearing 10 individuals voted for me, it’s just you don’t do it for yourself, you don’t do it for an award, you don’t do it for anyone you do it to help a veteran,” Bratt said.

Bratt was given a $500 check to help with his volunteer work within the community.

Even nationwide businesses took part in giving thanks to veterans.

Texas Roadhouse and Lincoln Fire and Rescue Local 644 teamed up to give out free meal vouchers to any veteran who drove through.

Local 644 member Chad Walter said it was a rewarding experience both as a firefighter and veteran.

“Well, it’s kind of two fold for me,” Walter said. “For the one side, just being able to be fortunate enough to be here and do this, and representing Local 644 Lincoln firefighters, and giving back to the veterans, the men and women who served our country. It’s an awesome feeling in itself.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.