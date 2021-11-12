Advertisement

LPD: Teen referred in CBD and vape shop burglaries

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department have referred a 15-year-old boy, accused of breaking into two CBD and vape shops.

On Wednesday, just before 4 a.m., officers were called to Trek CBD near 27th and S Streets for an alarm. The next day, officers were called to Kure CBD and Vape off 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard for another alarm, police said.

Officers reviewed video from both cases, where owners reported stolen items, including hemp and vape products.

More: Officers investigating two break-ins at Lincoln vape shops

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, police were called to an area of Southwood and Highway 2 for reports of car break-ins.

LPD said the victims reported their credit and debit cards, keys, wallets and loose change were stolen from vehicles.

Later that morning, police were following up on a missing juvenile and made contact with a 15-year-old male at his home in northwest Lincoln.

Officers on scene recognized his clothing matched surveillance video from the burglary at Trek CBD, according to police.

LPD said the teen’s parent allowed officers to search the home where they found stolen property from both burglaries, as well as the vehicle break-ins.

The 15-year-old was referred for two counts of burglary and felony criminal possession of four or more financial transaction devices.

