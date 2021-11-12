Minnesota homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Troopers have arrested a homicide suspect during a traffic stop near North Platte. The suspect is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Minnesota law enforcement notified the Nebraska State Patrol Friday morning that the suspect may have been traveling through Nebraska.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., a trooper located a vehicle matching the description provided by Minnesota authorities. The vehicle, a Ford Taurus, was traveling southbound on Highway 83, north of North Platte.

The trooper performed a traffic stop and took the subject into custody without incident.

The subject was identified as Danell Christner, 37, of Maplewood, Minnesota. She was arrested on a warrant from Ramsey County, Minnesota for 2nd degree murder. Christner was lodged in Lincoln County Jail, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

NSP was assisted by deputies from the Garfield, Custer, Logan, and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Offices.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.