Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry seeks to move trial to February

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a campaign rally tour stop in Omaha, Neb. A federal grand jury has indicted Fortenberry, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has asked a federal judge to move his trial to February to give his attorney more time to review more than 11,600 pages of government evidence and more than 50 audio/visual recordings.

Attorneys for the nine-term Nebraska Republican filed the motion earlier this week.

Prosecutors did not object to postponing the trial, which is currently scheduled for Dec. 14 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Fortenberry’s attorneys requested a new date of Feb. 15 and a final pretrial conference on Feb. 8.

Fortenberry was accused last month of lying to the FBI and concealing information from agents about an investigation into illegal campaign donations from a Nigerian billionaire. He has pleaded not guilty.

