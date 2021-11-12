Petition drive starts to add $15 minimum wage to 2022 ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now, Nebraska’s minimum wage ranks in the middle nationwide, it’s 26th out of 50 when it comes to base pay.

A recent Pew Research study found that two-thirds of Americans favor a $15 federal minimum wage, but local advocates said they’re hoping to change it at the state level first.

This is the second petition drive in a decade to raise Nebraska’s minimum wage. The last one in 2017 raised it from $7.25 to $9.00 an hour and passed easily.

Organizers of the newest one hope their path to the ballot is just as successful.

Mirroring other petition drives in Nebraska, Raise the Wage Nebraska hosted a kick-off signing event downtown on Thursday evening.

“We’ve been collecting signatures for about six or seven weeks,” said Vic Klafter with the group. “Really building our volunteer base, really getting the word out about our campaign generally.”

The initiative would slowly raise the minimum wage over four years, adding $1.50 annually until it hits the $15 goal by 2026.

“It’s really such a reasonable ask given the already kind of phasing in of some of these higher wages,” Klafter said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nebraska consistently ranks among the states with the highest number of people working multiple jobs. 42% of Nebraska families with low pay spend at least one-third of their income on housing.

“Our communities are best when everybody is able to thrive and not just survive,” Klafter said. “So many folks earning $9 to $15 they are just scraping by and have no margin to really contribute to the community in all the ways that make them a whole person and make the community better.”

To get on the ballot, the petition will need to get a minimum of 87,000 signatures, a goal Klafter said they hope to exceed to get on the ballot comfortably.

“We’re going to be out and about between here and July so if you’re going to be out and about there’s a high chance you’re going to see someone with a petition,” Klafter said.

The minimum wage raise is just one of what could be a ballot filled with initiatives if they get enough signatures.

Also aiming for 2022 is medical marijuana legalization, which has two separate petitions in circulation, and voter ID requirements, which started gathering signatures this summer as well.

